An autumn of art and music at the Amity Gallery

The Amity Gallery October exhibit “Down to Earth” features a diverse group of landscape artists whose works represent a variety of techniques, unique perspectives and distinctive styles.

Tour Windmills in Sicily, Monhigan Island, Maine, Coleshill, England and host of other inspirational places.

There will be an opening reception on Saturday Oct. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday Nov. 16, Kunkel & Kopchak with La Rocco will present lyrically and harmonically adventurous music. Join seasoned composers Jim Kunkel (guitar) and Mickey Kopchak (bass) with Mike LaRocco (drums/percussion) as Kunkel switches between classical and electric guitars and Kopchak expands the sonic possibilities using various electronic effects. The suggested donation for the performance is $15.

Located at 110 Newport Bridge Road, the Gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays 1-4 p.m. Log onto www.amitygallery.org for more information.