Amity Gallery to host the Blue Stone Duo

Warwick. See the show Nov. 17.

Warwick /
| 11 Nov 2024 | 08:10
    The Blue Stone Duo, Michael McGuane and Steve Eisenberg. ( Photos provided)

Blue Stone Duo, featuring Michael McGuane and Steve Eisenberg, will perform at Amity Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. McGuane is a singer-songwriter-guitarist who offers an eclectic mix of his own compositions, and shares other songs in the style of folk, blues, rock, and jazz. Eisenberg plays flute, harmonica, bodhran, jaw harp, and a few other exotic instruments, and occasionally has a go at singing. The pair recently joined forces to create the Blue Stone Duo.

The performance will take place at the gallery, located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

Amity Gallery’s regular hours are Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.