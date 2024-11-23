Amity Gallery to host Lenape Road Jazz Band

The Amity Gallery will be holding a special music event, titled “Let’s Play Some Tunes,” featuring the Lenape Road Jazz Band. The performance will take place on December 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., which is also the last day to catch the gallery’s current exhibit on artist Sheldon Cotler.

The Lenape Road Jazz Band is led by Chris Brown, who will be on lead guitar and vocals alongside Gregory Lynch on guitar, bass and sometimes violin; Larry Katzman on percussion; and Donna Lavins on the flute. They will be performing jazz selections from the American Songbook, as well as standards, Latin and soul music.

Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick. For more information, visit amitygallery.org or email amitygallery110@gmail.com.