The Amity Gallery will be hosting a Winter Crafts Fair with crafts and music, offering a wide array of handcrafted gifts, on December 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick.

Items up for sale include jewelry, hats, leather goods, art, cards, blown glass products, bags, painted wooden frames, pottery, hand-painted silk scarves, and various woolen goods.

For more information, visit amitygallery.org.