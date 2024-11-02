Amity Gallery to hold chamber music ‘jam’

Members of the SUNY Orange Community Orchestra Chamber players will be “jamming” at the Amity Art Gallery on Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Octet of musicians includes Kareem Dilworth (violin), Caroline Tippens (violin), Sandy Brandman (viola), Rich Simons (cello and music director of the orchestra and chamber ensemble), Marcello Citriniti (tuba), Lara Sibley (bassoon), Deb Simons (clarinet), and Donna Lavins (flute). Others from the orchestra may stop by to join in.

This chamber music jam session is a casual event presenting slightly practiced pieces with some sight reading pieces (i.e., meaning no practice whatsoever). The musicians will play selected movements of Octet in F major, Op 80, by Heinrich Hofmann (1842-1902).

Other music will include some recognizable and beloved classical and contemporary pieces for different combinations of the musicians present. And since the musicians will be sight reading pieces, anything could ensue. Members of the Octet will speak briefly on what it’s like to play music together and provide insights of whatever comes to mind.

The music event will be presented at The Amity Gallery, located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick, which is currently featuring an art exhibit “Sheldon Cotler: From His Perspectives.” Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information about the gallery, visit Amitygallery.org.