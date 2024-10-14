Amity Gallery presents ‘Becoming Human’

On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. Amity Gallery will host “Becoming Human,” featuring five musicians: Marji Zintz on vocals, guitar, and percussion; EC Lorick on vocals; Jim Kunkel on guitars; Mickey Kopchak on bass, effects, and vocals; and Larry Balestra on percussion. These individuals have been making music for several years and are coming together for this special program.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20. Amity Gallery is located at 110 Newport Bridge Road, Warwick. The gallery itself is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information about the gallery, visit amitygallery.org.