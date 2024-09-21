Amity Gallery announces October exhibit

The Amity Gallery’s next exhibit will be “Stitches in Time,” featuring pieces designed and embroidered by Elaine Knight, who specializes in embroidery and textiles. The show will run from October 5 to 27, with an opening reception slated for Saturday, October 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.

According to the Gallery, Knight was influenced by the work of Mariska Karaz, considered the mother of modern embroidery. Knight’s pieces showcase her many personal interests, a love of ancient cultures, languages, and Goddesses. The exhibit will also feature a visual selection of Knight’s poetry, allowing the viewer to enter deeper into her world of creativity.

Amity Gallery, located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.