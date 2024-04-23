Amity Gallery announces May exhibit

Amity Gallery, at 110 Newport Bridge Rd. in Warwick, announced its May exhibit “Earth Echos,” which will be on display at the gallery May 4 to 26, with an opening reception May 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The show will feature the works of artist Roslyn Fassett, who was raised in Brooklyn, studied art at the Brooklyn Museum, and graduated from Cooper Union. She has since moved to the area with her husband Griff and three children.

According to the gallery, Earth Echos “reveals the variety of beauty of natural elements in Orange County — dark fields of vegetables, woodlands, reflections of watery streams and ponds, even two mountains, Adam and Eve. These are the subjects interpreted in her oil and water color paintings.”

The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.