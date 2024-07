The Amity Gallery announced its new exhibit for July: “Connections,” described as a diverse exhibit of watercolor paintings and prints by artist Marcy Talbot. The exhibit will be on display from July 6 to 28.

The works depict an array of natural landscapes, florals, and whimsical creatures.

An opening reception is slated for Saturday, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The gallery (110 Newport Br. Rd., Warwick) is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.