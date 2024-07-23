Amity Gallery announces August exhibit

The Amity Gallery’s August exhibit “Extra-Ordinary” will feature the works of Tony Bacarella, Steve Eisenberg, Dan Mack, and Michael Netter. These are works by self-taught artists — those who have not had formal training, but have creatively found their way to making art both authentic and extra-ordinary.

An opening reception will take place Saturday, August 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The gallery (110 Newport Br. Rd., Warwick) is open Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.