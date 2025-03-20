Amity Gallery announces April exhibit ‘Moments In Time’

The Amity Gallery is back for 2025 and its first exhibit of the season will by “Moments In Time,” featuring the works of artist Phyllis Lehman.

Lehman paints as she travels and finds inspiration in world-wide landscapes. Her paintings have been exhibited in New York, Mississippi, Michigan, Florida, Mexico, and Israel. As an energy healer with a private practice in Warwick, she notes that she is painting energy and that her works reflects an energetic interaction between subject, media, and artist. It is in “the play of the moment.”

The exhibit will be on display from April 5 to 27, with an opening reception slated for Saturday, April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Gallery, located at 110 Newport Bridge Road in Warwick, is open weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit amitygallery.org.