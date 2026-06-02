All One One All Farm welcomes Artists in Residence

All One One All (AOOA) Farm welcomes Bam Bowen and Christiane O’Banion is their 2026 Artists in Residence.

Now entering its fourth year, the Artist in Residence program invites artists to engage with the farm’s 14-acre silvopasture landscape in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley. From April through October, resident artists visit the farm weekly, drawing inspiration from its living systems, including vegetable gardens, orchards, pollinator habitats, heritage livestock, and silvopasture. Throughout the program, artists will have opportunities to lead creative workshops, connect with the community and showcase their work. The residency includes two public exhibitions: a mid-season showcase during Upstate Art Weekend in July, and a final exhibition in October highlighting completed works developed over the course of the residency.

About the artists

Bowen is a multidisciplinary artist based in Newburgh whose practice spans sculpture, collage, painting, embroidery, and more. A graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Bowen’s work embraces experimentation across mediums, weaving together texture, color, and narrative to create pieces that invite curiosity. Their collage work, in particular, assembles unexpected elements into surreal compositions that explore meaning within disorder.

O’Banion is a botanical watercolor artist based in Goshen whose work explores the relationship between native plants and the pollinators that sustain them. Her work documents the reciprocal relationships between local flora and insect life, reflecting the interconnected systems that mirror the relationship between farm and community. Through close observation of seasonal crops and animal life at AOOA, Christiane’s paintings will highlight the resilience and interdependence of living ecosystems.

About AOOA

AOOA is located at 221 Craigville Road in Goshen, NY. For more information about the nonprofit farm, eatery, distillery and education center, please visit www.alloneoneall.org.