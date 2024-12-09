All One One All Farm’s 2025 Artist in Residence applications now open

All One One All (AOOA) Farm is now accepting applications for its third annual Artist in Residence program. Artists aged 18 and older who share AOOA’s passion for exploring the relationship between art, nature, and sustainable agriculture are encouraged to apply for the 2025 season.

Running from April through October, the program will including weekly visits by artists to the farm, allowing them to create works inspired by its landscape and regenerative practices. AOOA is home to thousands of trees, thriving vegetable gardens, an apiary, Karakul sheep, heritage breed chickens, two resident dogs, and its mascot, a Toulouse goose named Bilou Bilou.

Throughout the program, artists will have opportunities to lead creative workshops, connect with the community, and showcase their work. A mid-season art showcase in July and final exhibition in October provides a platform for selling and sharing their work.

“Doing the AIR program at AOOA Farm was an incredible experience!” said Jenny Torino of Warwick, one of AOOA’s three artists in residence in 2024. “The farm staff was very welcoming, the grounds are gorgeous, and it felt good to connect with the community by facilitating art workshops throughout the summer and talking with visitors at the farm. There were so many natural materials available on the farm to use in my art making and I was thankful that there was flexibility in the residency to allow for experimentation.”

Applications for the 2025 residency are open now through Friday, February 28, 2025, with selected artists notified in mid-March. AOOA is located at 221 Craigville Road in Goshen. For more information and to apply for the 2025 Artist in Residence program, visit AllOneOneAll.com/artist-in-residence.

All For One One For All (AOOA) is D’Artagnan Foundation’s non-profit regenerative silvopasture farm, farm stand, eatery, distillery, and education center in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley. It was founded in 2021 by Ariane Daguin and her daughter, Alix Daguin.