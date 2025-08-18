The Warwick Historical Society invites the community to raise a glass at the 44th Annual Wine & Cheese Event on Sunday, Sept. 14, from 4:00–6:00 p.m. at the historic 1810 House and its restored Herb Wheel Garden, located at 80 Main St. in Warwick.

Renowned wine educator Amanda Marsh O’Rourke will guide guests through a thoughtfully curated tasting of unique wines and artisanal cheeses. Featured wines provided by Peck’s Wine & Spirits will be available for purchase, with $3 from every bottle sold benefiting the Warwick Historical Society.

Guests will also enjoy exploring the gallery of historic treasures, touring the exhibit rooms of the 1810 House, and strolling through the enchanting Herb Wheel Garden.

A Warwick tradition since 1981, the Wine & Cheese Event offers an elegant and relaxed afternoon for wine lovers, cheese enthusiasts, and friends to gather and celebrate local history.

Tickets are $45 for WHS members and $55 for non-members. Limited space available and reservations can be made through the calendar page at warwickhistory.org or by calling (845) 986-3236. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.