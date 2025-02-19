13th annual Mardi Gras for a Cause March 4.

Mardi Gras for a Cause returns Tuesday, March 4 at several locations through Florida and Warwick from 6 to 11 p.m. The inaugural event helps support Backpack Snack Attack, an outreach program by the Warwick Reformed Church that feeds over 250 children in the Warwick, Greenwood Lake and Florida school districts.

Participating restaurants and pubs will offer Mardi Gras food and drink specials, and all locations will have live music. Guests are encouraged to visit several locations during the evening.

Here are the participating venues:

● Baird’s Tavern (drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Mark Sganga & Friends from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Barrel 28 (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Flirtin With Disaster from 7 to 10 p.m.).

● Bone Yard Cantina (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by The Tonebenders from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● CBC Beer Bar (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Frank “F Bomb” Sorino from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Eddie’s Roadhouse (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Pauly Di Dio from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Fetch (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Paul Binotto & The Wrayband from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Grappa Ristorante (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Steven Wing & Brian Gens from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Halligan’s Pub (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Identity Crisis from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● La Piazza (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Missyping Band from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Mattingly’s (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by County One from 7 to 10 p.m.).

● South Street Saloon (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by the Black Dirt Bandits from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● The Warwick Wine Bar (food and drink specials start at 6 p.m., with music by Rob Cannillo from 7 to 9 p.m.).

● Village Billiards Mardi Gras After Party (drink specials start at 8 p.m., with music by the Fat Tuesday Spectacular featuring Uncle Shoehorn from 9 to 11 p.m.). At 11 p.m. the golden raffle drawing will take place (winners need not be present to win).