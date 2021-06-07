Vogt, Kelly named OCIAA scholar-athletes

Morgan Kelly and Bradley Vogt are the S.S. Seward senior scholar-athletes for the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association (OCIAA).

Morgan is ranked third in the Seward Class of 2021 with a 99.788 grade point average. She played soccer for the Spartans throughout her high school career and earned many honors: MVP in 2017 and 2018, team captain since 2019, All-State Class C fifth team in 2018 and Varsity 845 Second Team All Stars in 2018.

Outside of school, Morgan has volunteered during summers at the Florida Public Library and the Florida Food Pantry. She has also volunteered at the Goshen Humane Society and for the Special Olympics.

In the fall, Morgan plans to attend Eastern Connecticut State University and will major in health sciences.

Bradley is the class valedictorian with a 100.57 grade point average. He ran cross country and played baseball during his years at S.S. Seward. He also was a member of the ski and snowboard club and the select band.

Academically, Bradley is a National Merit Scholarship finalist, a College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program winner and a Rensselaer Medal winner.

Bradley is a peer tutor through National Honor Society and a member of the District Advisory Team.

In the fall, he will attend Dartmouth College majoring in computer science and physics.