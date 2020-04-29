Florida. Two Seward seniors recognized with OCIAA scholar-athlete awards

S.S. Seward seniors Christopher Beattie and Isabel De Los Santos were recognized with the 2020 Senior Scholar-Athlete Award of the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Christopher Beattie

Christopher Beattie is a standout varsity football, basketball and baseball athlete. His activities and accomplishments include the President’s Achievement Award (grades 9-11), participation in the high school chorus (grades 9-12) and volunteer work with the Warwick Valley Humane Society.

Christopher was captain of the varsity basketball team in 2019-20 and received a total of six varsity letters in his career as a Spartan athlete.

Christopher’s grade point average stands at 3.6 and he ranks 10th in his class. In the Fall, Christopher will go on to pursue a major in sports management.

Isabel De Los Santos

Isabel De Los Santos is a standout varsity soccer and softball athlete. Her activities and accomplishments include the National Honors Society, the Sojourner Truth award for foreign language, Class Secretary, membership in the Art Club and the Spanish Club and teaching Sunday School at her church.

Isabel’s athletic honors include varsity letters in both sports.

Her grade point average stands at 3.6 and she ranks 11th in her class. In the Fall, Isabel will attend Seton Hall University to pursue a degree in occupational therapy.

OCIAA Scholar Athletes must rank in the top 20 percent of their class, participate in at least one varsity sport, excel as athletes and demonstrate outstanding citizenship.