The Warwick girls’ varsity soccer team is having a great season with a current record of 9-3-1.

With two regular season games left to play, the team is looking to finish strong and make a run in the playoffs for the section title. Junior, Skyler Blanton, is the leading goal scorer for the team with 13 goals this season.

Senior Meghan Selvaggio has been a key piece of our defense in helping to shut down opposing teams.