The Warwick Fire Dept. will host its annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 27 at the Old School Baptist Church on Church Street at 6 p.m.

The lights will go on at 6 p.m.

Due to the order set forth by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, there can be no more than 50 people can be at a public gathering. No one will be allowed in Lewis Park.

The tree lighting will be streamed at www.facebook.com/WarwickFireDept.