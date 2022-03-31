x
Up to 100 cats involved in Harriman house fire

Woodbury. The Woodbury Animal Shelter responded to the call, which revealed an animal hording situation in Harriman. The shelter has over 30 of the cats in its care as of Monday, March 29. You can help the shelter care for these cats by making a payment toward their vet bill at The Pets I Love Veterinary Hospital in Monroe, or dropping off flea treatments or cleaning supplies at the shelter.

HARRIMAN /
| 31 Mar 2022 | 04:05
    A Monroe Fire Department firefighter carrying a cat wrapped in a blanket. Photo provided.
    Monroe firefighters, along with Monroe EMS Captain and First Lieutenant, providing oxygen to a cat rescued from the fire. Several area fire departments responded to the blaze, pulling cats from the home while putting out the fire. Photo provided.
    One of many kittens rescued from an animal hording situation in Harriman. Photo provided.
    “Blaze” is one of many fire cats currently in Woodbury Animal Shelter’s care. Photo provided.
Woodbury Animal Shelter responded to a call from local police requesting assistance with “numerous animals” involved in a Harriman house fire on Thursday, March 24. When shelter staff arrived around 4 p.m., they found dozens of cats around the property.

“It was a hording situation,” said Woodbury Animal Shelter manager Pam Gambuti. No one was living at the house; the owner would visit several times a day to feed the cats.

Woodbury Animal Shelter staff was on site until 8 p.m. rounding up cats. Many were loose, but some were in cages, saved by firefighters who removed them from the home.

As of Monday, March 29, the shelter has taken in over 30, and its crew is still working on trapping the remaining cats on the property, many of which are feral.

“We’re working smartly. We’re trying to take the ones in that we need first: the very sick, the injured, any babies, any pregnant moms,” said Gambuti. “They’re coming first.”

Luckily, the shelter recently got new cages and is able to manage the influx of animals. As the rest of the cats come in, Woodbury Animal Shelter will partner with other rescues for space and to socialize the cats. When they’re treated and ready, the cats will be available for adoption.

Fleas and bills

Many of the cats are in need of medical care due to neglect. Most have upper respiratory infections which, according to Gambuti, is common with hording situations. Many have skin issues, hair loss, and fleas.

“They all have to be on antibiotics,” added Gambuti. “We’re going to do nebulizer treatments on everybody, so it’s a lot.”

For those interested in making a donation, the shelter is currently seeking flea treatments, such as Frontline, and cleaning supplies to help care for the cats. People can also offset the shelter’s vet bill by making a payment to Woodbury Animal Shelter’s account at The Vets I Love Veterinary Hospital in Monroe.

“I’m trying desperately to not have this wipe out our budget for the year,” said Gambuti.

How you can help the Woodbury Animal Shelter
1. You can make a payment towards the Woodbury Animal Shelter’s Vet bill by visiting or calling The Pets I Love Veterinary Hospital in Monroe: 845-395-9200
2. Donate cat flea treatments (Frontline, Capstar, Revolution) or cleaning supplies such as garbage bags and paper towels to the shelter: 71 Schunnemunk Rd, Highland Mills, N.Y. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to