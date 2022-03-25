$!Find a purr-fect partner at Warwick Humane Society

Beau

Not only is he beau-tiful, but Beau is incredibly friendly and good with children. Since he is house trained and his vaccinations are up to date, he is ready to crawl right into your family. Beau has had a tough life, but he is ready for a loving home to give him a second chance. Momo

Not only is Momo adorable, but she is smart, independent and ready to be your new best friend! Despite losing her owner recently, Momo managed to stay paw-sitive and brave. She will adjust well with other cats, but not children or dogs. She is house trained, neutered, vaccinated, and ready for a new, loving home. Sahara