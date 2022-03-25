$!Find a purr-fect partner at Warwick Humane Society

Beau
Not only is he beau-tiful, but Beau is incredibly friendly and good with children. Since he is house trained and his vaccinations are up to date, he is ready to crawl right into your family. Beau has had a tough life, but he is ready for a loving home to give him a second chance.
Momo
Not only is Momo adorable, but she is smart, independent and ready to be your new best friend! Despite losing her owner recently, Momo managed to stay paw-sitive and brave. She will adjust well with other cats, but not children or dogs. She is house trained, neutered, vaccinated, and ready for a new, loving home.
Sahara
We’re not kittin’ — now that she was saved from living outdoors, Sahara is ready to find her family. This sweet, friendly and gentle girl loves a soft touch of affection. She is house-trained, vaccinated, neutered and great with children.