Wendie E. Makoujy

Wendie Elizabeth Makoujy (Keil) passed away on March 21, 2022 at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey after a long illness. She was 60 years old. Wendie was known without exception by all who met her as a gentle, caring, generous, and kind person who loved people and animals alike.

Wendie was born in Brooklyn, New York, New York to Johanna Keil (van Baalen) and Isidoro Keil on February 14, 1962. She spent the early years of her life in Highland Park, New Jersey. Her middle years were spent in Holland where she became fluent in the Dutch Language, before returning to the United States and again to Highland Park for High School graduation. Wendie was elected Homecoming Queen 1980. During the later years of her life she enjoyed the White Meadow Lake and Marcella sections of Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

Wendie had a great number of friends in the Morris Area Freewheelers Bicycle Club. Her passions included Scuba diving, cooking and horseback riding. During high school and beyond she became an accomplished Equestrian who won scores of ribbons and trophies in country wide horse jumping events.

Wendie earned an associate’s degree in equestrian studies at Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey, and moved on to Shippensburg University at Shippensburg, Pennsylvania where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. Her journalism skills aided her in the field of public relations culminating in the position of Vice President at Spector and associates located in Short Hills, New Jersey. She managed public relations for clients ranging from corporations such as AT&T and Corning Insulation to Embassy Suites Hotels.

Subsequently she authored dozens of freelance articles for local newspapers and magazines and hosted a cable television talk show named “Community Highlights Television” serving New Jersey communities. In 2014, Wendie earned her paralegal certification with honors from Raritan Valley College in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Wendie leaves behind warm memories for her sisters Michelle Pellecchia of Dayton, New Jersey and Jennifer Lopez of Yucsipa, California, Brother-in-law, Robert Pellecchia, her nephews Robert and Donald Pellecchia and her long term partner James Nielsen Jr of Marcella, Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

A Private Memorial will be held at a future date.