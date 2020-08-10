Ann Booth Jamieson, 91, of Peabody Mass., passed away on August 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward L. Jamieson of 57 years, who predeceased her in 2018.

Born in Goshen N.Y., on May 12, 1929, and raised in Warwick, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Pierson Booth and Helen Elizabeth Collier Booth. Ann enthusiastically participated and successfully competed in several equestrian sports and remained a competitive swimmer throughout her adulthood. Ann received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951 from Stanford University in Political Science and pursued a career in journalism. She enjoyed a career with the U.S. Department of State with several assignments around the globe including an extended mission in Beirut, Lebanon. After that she transitioned to the staff at TIME magazine where she met her husband, Edward. They resided in Manhattan N.Y., until retirement and later split their time between New York and East Orleans, Mass., until moving to Peabody to be closer to Edward’s family.

Ann is survived by her sister Becky Stafford of San Mateo Calif., her brother, Alfred Booth and his wife Lorraine of Savannah Ga., and nieces Elizabeth Foreman of San Mateo, Calif., Patricia Ayers of Portland Ore., and Amanda Booth of Philadelphia Penn., and nephew Jesse Booth of Savannah, Ga. Ann is also survived by 2 great-nephews Pierson Booth and Campbell Booth of Savannah Ga., and her sister-in-law Thelma McCulloch of Reading Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, Peabody, to which friends and family are invited to attend. A private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01923 or The William Bull and Sarah Wells Family Stone House Association 183 Co Rd 51, Campbell Hall, NY 10916. For directions and online obituary visit ccbfuneral.com.