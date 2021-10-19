Irene Astorino of Warwick, NY (formerly of Allendale, NJ) passed away on Oct. 17, 2021, at Schervier Pavilion. She was 70 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 8, 1951, she was one of three daughters of Sebastian and Rosaria “Sadie” (nee Antinoro) Alongi.

Irene is survived by her devoted sons, Nicholas Astorino and his wife Laura of Hewitt, NJ and Michael Astorino and his wife Cindy of Warwick, NY; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Rowan Astorino and two sisters, Loretta Gustafson of New Milford, NJ and Aurora Protano of Ramsey, NJ and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com