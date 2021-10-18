Matthew R. Shust of Grain Valley, MO (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on Oct. 11, 2021 in Missouri. He was 50 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY on April 7, 1971, he was the son of Paul and the late Elizabeth Anne (Gilligan) Shust.

The family moved to Warwick and Matthew attended Warwick Schools, graduating from Warwick Valley High School with the class of 1989. Matt enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends.

Matt is survived by his father, Paul of Grain Valley, MO; brothers, Paul and his wife Kristin of Bryn Mawr, PA and Richard Shust and his wife Jennifer of Blue Springs, MO; nephew, Thomas and niece, Brianne. He was predeceased by his mother in 2019.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Rose Hills Cemetery in Putnam Valley, NY.

Memorial donations in Matthew’s memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.