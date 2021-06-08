Bruce C. Olsen of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 25, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Bernt and Theresa (nee Tobiason) Olsen. He moved to Greenwood Lake when he was 10 years old.

Bruce was a retired member of the NYC Carpenters Union Local 1456 Dockbuilders, Piledrivers. He was proud of this and would always brag about all the bridges in NYS that he, his father and brothers built that we all use today. He was a proud, lifelong member of the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge 2067.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Patricia; his beautiful loving daughter, KellyAnn McKean, her spouse Dustin and his beautiful grandson Carter James, along with his many nieces, nephews and countless friends and family. Bruce was predeceased by his parents, and five siblings: Alan, Eleanor, Robert, Donald, and Paul and many close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, June 12, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge 2067, P.O. Box 862, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com