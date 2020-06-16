Dave Spalthoff of Myrtle Beach, SC and of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 10, 2020. He was 59 years old.

He was the son of Charles Spalthoff and the late Kathleen Spalthoff, born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Bronx, New York.

Dave graduated from Ford Prep High School and Fordham University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Political Science Degree. He began his career in the Advertising and Sales industry at the Van Munching Company and later with WFAN Sports Radio, Sirius XM, and WABC Radio.

Dave is survived by his father, Charles; brother, Dan; sisters, Denise and Deirdre; niece, Heather and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Louise Spalthoff and maternal grandparents, James and Nora Walpole.

Dave had a heart of gold, always putting everyone else’s needs before his own. He generously supported many events and was always ready to help. For several years he organized the Bed Race, an old time favorite in Greenwood Lake. Dave loved his Oakland A’s, Oakland Raiders, New York Rangers, and last, but not least, Bruce Springsteen. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and Autumn and Willow.

The family wishes to thank Lillian Warnock who was extremely helpful and supported the family. Her knowledge in the medical field gave us the ability to make sound decisions for Dave’s care.

Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, June 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. (Please note: As of now, we are allowed to have 25 people in the funeral home at a time.) Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Greenwood Lake, NY. Interment will be in Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.