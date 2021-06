It’s time to get out to party and dance!

Summerfest is coming to the PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island, NY on Sunday, July 11.

Eighteen-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra will be performing starting at 2 p.m.

It has been quite some time since everyone has been able to get out for some fun. This will be one of the first events in the area.

The event will be held rain or shine. Bring your lawn chair and get there early to enjoy the wonderful food provided by the members of the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

There will be music throughout the afternoon including country, big band, Latin and polka. There is plenty of free parking. Tickets will be available at the door.

For more information call: 845-651-4266.