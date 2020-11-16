$!Whether they’re ordering takeout or dining in, locals turn to The Breezy for delicious meals year round

Located on picturesque Greenwood Lake, The Breezy is gearing up for winter 2020. The local staple, known for its German specialties and top-rated crab cakes, is strictly following Covid-19 guidelines, and restructured its indoor dining area to accommodate for ample social distancing.
The restaurant is a fan favorite among locals in West Milford and Greenwood Lake, who turn to The Breezy for its delicious meals year round – whether they’re dining in or taking out.
The menu offers something for everyone – from the classic burger, to delicious entrees such as their lobster ravioli, filet mignon, and pan-seared salmon, to kids meals.
Here are just a few of The Breezy’s most popular dishes to inspire your next order. To see the full menu, including the latest specials, visit: www.thebreezyny.com
1. The Fried Eggplant Sandwich
This fried eggplant sandwich is veggie-packed, delicious, and so satisfying. Fried eggplant, Portobello mushroom, baby arugula, and roasted red peppers are topped with a brioche bun and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
2. The very best schnitzel around
The Breezy’s German specialties never fail to impress. The Tyrolean Schnitzel, pictured here, is breaded veal, smothered with hunter sauce, gruyere cheese, and mushrooms. Bratkartofflen – delicious, traditional German fried potatoes – and a cucumber salad are served alongside this savory dish. “I had the Tyrolean schnitzel with a Warsteiner beer,” said Robert W. in a recent Google review. “It was delicious.”
3. The Shore-Style Cheesesteak
Even better than you can get downstate – served with provolone cheese, red bell peppers, fried onions, and sautéed mushrooms atop an authentic shore roll, plus a side of hot relish – YUM. Paired with a side of crispy, salty fries, it’s pure perfection.
4. The Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
Jumbo shrimp topped with crispy coconut flakes and fried to perfection – served with a sweet chili sauce for dipping. “Got them yesterday – they were awesome!” said recent customer Gina A.
5. And last but not least...The Breezy’s famous crab cakes
The best crab cakes around can be found right here in Greenwood Lake. They’re perfectly cooked and made with jumbo lump crab meat – an all-around fan favorite. “Best crab cakes I’ve ever had,” said Caroline G. in a recent Google review.
The Breezy is open for indoor dining and takeout.
The Breezy
620 Jersey Avenue
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8100
www.thebreezyny.com