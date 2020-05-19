Warwick Strong! Support your local businesses

Two perfect New York pies from Frank's

Get a couple of pies from Frank’s Pizza, a Warwick favorite since the ‘70s. They’re currently running a special: 2 plain cheese pies for $18.50, plus tax. Order by calling 845-986-1065 or online at www.frankspizzawarwick.com for pickup or delivery. This Warwick Strong tee from Style Counsel

Great teacher or grad gift! Show your Warwick pride. XS to XXL. Color options: Purple/gold lettering ; vintage gold/purple lettering ; desert pink/black lettering ; sky blue/black lettering ; olive/black lettering ; cardinal red/navy lettering. $16 plus tax. Visit stylecounsel.net to see all options & find the link to complete your online purchase. Pickup curbside at Style Counsel: 19 Main St. Warwick, NY. Gourmet nuts from The Junction

Get the best quarantine snacks! The Junction has over 30 flavors of Virginia nuts to satisfy any craving: from peanut butter chocolate peanuts, to Chesapeake Bay snack mix & much more. Footwear (featuring Blowfish), tops, bottoms, accessories, gifts also available via the online shop. Visit thejunctionny.com to order. Curbside pickup at The Junction: 16 Railroad Ave. Warwick, NY. Art supplies and puzzles from The Inkwell

Get everything you need to have fun at home or start a new hobby at The Inkwell, which offers art supplies, puzzle books, coloring books, and jigsaw puzzles for all ages, from kids to adults. Call 845-986-6100 to find out if the store is open. Follow on Instagram and Facebook for updated hours: @inkwellartsupply Address: 25 Elm St. Warwick, NY. Get a fresh start with a juice cleanse from consciousfork

Build immunity and stay healthy by consuming fruits and vegetables! Give your digestion a break from digesting solid foods and combat the quarantine 15! Juice cleanses are $46 per day (each day includes 3 juices, 1 shake, 1 wellness shot and 1 soup). Mention this ad for 10% off. Credit card info taken over phone. Order by calling 845-988-5253. Curbside pickup 16 Railroad Ave. Warwick. Noble Pies for any meal of the day

Owner Tom’s specialty vegetable quiche for breakfast, buffalo chicken pie for lunch, shepherd’s pie for dinner—followed by a slice of their famous Will You Marry Me Cherry Pie for dessert. Plus delicious scones, soups, and cookies. Order online: noblepies.com. Curbside pickup: 121 State Rt 94 South, Warwick NY Fusion CBD's Hand Sanitizer