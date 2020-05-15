How College Mode is helping Warwick students get into their dream schools

With a changing education landscape due to COVID-19, more students and parents are turning to College Mode Consulting to provide much-needed guidance to navigate the college application process.

Here’s 4 reasons why College Mode Consulting is a top choice for parents and students alike:

1. Expert-led guidance

Sharon Davis and Lynn Lillian have years of experience helping students find—and get into—the perfect school. Davis and Lillian are both graduates of UCLA’s comprehensive College Admissions Counselling program, Davis’ experience in the corporate world and project management, combined with Lillians’ background in psychology, creates the perfect combination of expertise to provide personalized, holistic guidance for each individual student’s college application journey.

2. Personalized Approach

Applying to college is more than paperwork.

The College Mode consulting team takes each student’s goals, passions, and skill set into consideration to find the right schools and programs, and lay out the groundwork and guidance needed for admission.

College Mode Consulting works with students at every age—from high school freshman planning their high school career to seniors rushing to complete the application process in their final months.

Each student has customized experience that takes his or her goals and interests into play, while getting into the nitty-gritty details of each application.

The work pays off—and sets students on a road to success.

“As a result of our work with College Mode, our son has his college application deliverables, and more importantly it gave him a new sense of agency. He’s learning about himself and using that information to make decisions about what is important to him; improving his communicating, interviewing, and writing skills; and becoming the lead in where he’s headed,” says former client Clare Harrison “While this is so important for his college journey, these are life skills you just can’t teach overnight.”

3. Reduce stress and achieve goals

The College Mode team provides a holistic approach to the application journey to tackle the process from all angles while still allowing parents and students to enjoy their last year of high school.

They work directly with students to help them figure out their goals and interests, whittling down the immense selection of colleges, universities, and programs to apply to.

The variety of schools and majors is overwhelming. And the application process for each school is extensive.

After helping students focus and narrow down a pool of schools, College Mode then provides its expertise throughout the tedious application process to make sure each and every student puts his or her best foot forward.

Here’s just a handful of the many invaluable services College Mode provides:

- Personality and career assessments

- A personalized list of safety, target, and reach schools

- Personal statement essay guidance and unlimited essay draft reviews

- Application process timeline and detailed review

- Professional campus visit preparation

- Final decision consultation

4. Maximize financial aid and scholarship opportunities

As college admissions experts, the College Mode team is equipped with all of the necessary tools and knowledge to help students maximize their financial opportunities.

For financial aid, College Mode prepares students and their families to fill out their FAFSAs and CSS Profiles and provides a thorough review of awards.

College Mode’s team is also expert when it comes to searching and applying for scholarships to meet each student’s individual needs, and also provides expert reviews on scholarship essays and applications.

With everyone stuck at home, now is a great time to get a head start on the college application journey. College Mode has adapted to make its services 100% virtual to accommodate for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out how College Mode can provide customized, expert guidance for you at: collegemodeconsulting.com