Greenwood Lake Commission Herbicide Application

As you are aware, the Greenwood Lake Commision works diligently every year to ensure that the lake is healthy and safe for the community. This year we are again focusing our spring efforts on raising funds in order to control the aquatic weed growth in the lake.

This year the commission is working hard to raise $100,000 in order to be able to treat the New Jersey section of Greenwood Lake. Therefore, we are asking all boaters, residents, and community members who utilize the lake to donate to the commission to assist in these efforts.

Please return your donation payable to Greenwood Lake Commission by April 15, 2020. You can also donate through our Paypal account via our website. If you have questions, please feel free to email us at info@gwlc.org or call 973-506-7800. More information is also available on our website at www.gwlc.org.

On behalf of the Greenwood Lake Commission, we would like to thank you for your interest in improving the overall health and water quality of Greenwood Lake.