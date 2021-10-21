Ask the college admissions experts Lynn Lillian & Sharon Davis: how can students best use this period of social distancing to inform their college admissions journey?

The college admissions process is stressful and complex, and arriving at a thoughtful college decision requires planning, but also some self-awareness on the part of the student. Some evidence shows that too many students regret their college selection, their major, and even their chosen degree.

A month ago most Juniors barely had time to grab dinner between practice and homework, much less reflect on who they are; their values and priorities, what defines them. One consequence of the current crisis has been that everything has slowed down, making room for this kind of self-reflection and exploration.

Parents, you can use this time to ask your college-bound kids open-ended questions and take the time to reflect on their answers. Encourage them to ask: What do I value? What are my strengths? What engages me with the world? The answers to these questions help students begin to define the priorities that will guide them in identifying schools that provide the best college fit for them.

