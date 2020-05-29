A letter from Luis Abramson; Warwick resident running for a seat on the Warwick School Board

Dear editor,

My name is Luis Abramson; resident of Warwick for the past 10 years, a retired Law enforcement NYPD Officer and I am running for a seat on the Warwick School Board of Education. I am running because I value education and believe in the ideals of service. I understand the social, ethical, and economic impact of education to our community and its value therein. As a concern parent and resident who has two children in Warwick public schools, I am proud of the many strengths and achievements of our schools. At the same time, I am also aware of the many concerns of the current health crisis that will and is affecting our school budget that you also do have as parents, educators, and community members.

I participated with Hudson Valley member & Family Advisory Council for LIFEPlan CCO NY, currently the Central Hudson Region NYS PTA Diversity Chair and in 2019 I was an award recipient for outstanding service by PULSES (Parents United Learning the Special Education System), I participate with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics and their award ceremony as a volunteer with my family. I strongly believe a different perspective can be conducive to creative solutions. As a board member elected by you and representing you, I will encourage dialogue and take input from all parties before coming to a decision. My calm disposition has always been a strength in navigating different opinions and finding common ground. As a parent, taxpayer and resident of this beautiful Warwick I would like to bring into consideration: Autism Training for Law Enforcement & Continuous Professional Development withing school premises; Robust STEM program & Multifaced Technology for all our types of learners; Competitive binding to lower cost on Website expenses, New Green sustainability - Hydroponic vertical Technology, continue to develop the Intellectual Developmental Disabilities initiatives , continue to support a long-term funding plan for education that includes regionally competitive teacher compensation, partnership with private nonprofit’s for Mental Health to support students and families.

I believe the long-term vision of a school board should be to provide leadership and map out ways, to help students of diverse backgrounds and different abilities and needs all reach their full potential. My philosophy is that all education is valuable, and anything that interferes or acts to block free access to education/idea-sharing is to be resisted. Teaching our youth to develop a love for education and critical thinking is vitally important to the health and security of our society. I will support open discussion of ideas, reasoned consideration of all options, and most of all, I will be guided by what, in the end, is the best for public education in Warwick– strong teachers, supported students, solid community engagement, honesty and transparency. I thank you for your support and look forward to serving you as a School Board Member.

Sincerely,

Luis Abramson