6 things to shop local in Warwick this week

Available in a variety of themes. Includes 8 cookies, 5 royal icing bags, sprinkles, 2 picks, and online video instructions. Baked goods and special cookie orders also available. Kits are $24. Order online & have it shipped to you: www.chefgreeley.com 2. This “Nursing is a Work of Heart” mug from Etched in Time

Thank your favorite nurse with this 20 ounce insulated travel mug. Available in black, pink, purple, or red from Etched in Time’s Etsy store online (plus—lots of other customizable gifts too!) $25, free shipping. Order online at www.etsy.com/market/etched_in_time 3. Crafts & Candy from Fizzy Lifting

Your favorite sweets can be ordered via contactless curbside pickup by visiting Fizzy Lifting’s Instagram page. Ceramics from the craft room also available! Candy + Crafting = the perfect combo. To order, message Fizzy Lifting’s Instagram page: FizzyLifting. Fizzy Lifting will send you a link to pay online. Pick up curbside outside the store: 17 Main St., Warwick, NY 10990 4. A self-care box from Kaliada

Have one of Kaliada’s socially-conscious gift boxes shipped to you (or a friend!) Spark joy by choosing from one of their meticulously curated boxes or build your own. A portion of the proceeds goes to Warwick Food Pantry. Boxes start at $38. Free shipping. Order online: www.kaliada.com 5. A big yellow bag of garden soil

Get your lawn in tip-top shape or start that garden you’ve always wanted with fresh garden soil or mulch delivered to your doorstep. SPECIAL: save $10 on any orders placed before the end of April. $144. Order online at www.bigyellowbag.com 6. Real New York pizza from Frank’s