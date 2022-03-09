Who should do community outreach?

Dear Editor,

The recent edorsement of Mayoral candidate Eileen Patterson by Trustee Corey Bachman was a bit curious. Of course Mr. Bachman and Mrs. Patterson share a friendship and she actively supported him in his bid for Trustee. The strange part of the endorsement was his evaluation that the current administration was not connecting with our constituents and that with Mrs. Patterson at the helm, it would be different. Mrs Patterson, when she served as Trustee was given the task and responsibility of community outreach and public interface and Mr Bachman was given the same responsibilities when he recently became a Trustee. Clearly any lacking in that important role must surely fall on their shoulders.

Truly,

Mayor Michael Newhard