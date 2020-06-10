A recent letter from Dixie Comeau, on behalf of the Warwick Town Democratic committee, ended with a reference to an internet posting that was in fact vile and reprehensible.

Ms. Comeau, though, couldn’t help trying to score political points by stating that, although police stepped up patrols, “there was no response from local government.”

In fact, I was in communication not only with our Chief and Lieutenant of the Warwick Police department throughout the incident, authorized extra police for the safety of our residents and even spoke with our State Senator regarding what turned out to be a disgusting and hurtful hoax.

The Town Board was informed as well and many residents of the area expressed gratitude for the police presence.

We in Warwick have always taken pride in our shared sense of why we are here and what we love about it. That has always been, in part, due to the diversity of ideas, backgrounds and heritage of the people who live here.

Hopefully we will continue our rich history of working together to solve problems that threaten the special place we all call home without the rancor caused by expressing opinions as facts.

Michael Sweeton

Town Supervisor