As the leaders of Community2gether, we are working in many different ways to improve the lives of all of us who live in Warwick.

We believe in the value of being truthful, positive, and tolerant in our community.

We dedicate our time and energy to civil discourse and positive improvement in our town.

We work with our community and government leaders to help make Warwick a healthier and more supportive community for all.

America’s diversity is its strength. Diversity brings ideas, solutions, and richness of culture and experience.

The people around us are our neighbors, and our neighbors come from different racial identities and sexual orientations, as well as political, religious and lifestyle choices.

We have seen, and we do not support, unkindness toward our neighbors.

During times like these, the true character of our community will be tested.

As silence may be construed as complicity, we cannot remain silent. We denounce ethnic slurs, we denounce violence, we denounce the spread of misinformation and we denounce divisiveness.

We denounce any behavior that would make any neighbor feel unwelcome in their own community.

This town belongs to all who live here.

We are all in this together; all Americans, all races, ethnicities and religions, all political viewpoints.

Together, we experience natural disasters, the pandemic, and economic downturns, as well as disruptions in our community. So must we listen, talk, and work together to better our lives, our community and our future.

We are looking for ideas and volunteers to help bring unity and healing to our community. If you have ideas to share or would like to volunteer, visit (https://forms.gle/CgtZVwFvd5DUqWdN6).

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Patricia McMillan

on behalf of Community2gether

Community2gether is a non-profit community-based organization for the Town of Warwick whose goal is to gather and implement ideas to connect people and improve our town. To learn more, go to https://www.community2gether.org.