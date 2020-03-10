We can stop the problem of hunger in our community

To the Editor:

Some people think that the problem of hunger is far away. But the problem is happening right in our community. I believe that everyone deserves the right to have enough food every day so that we don't go hungry.

In the year 2000, about 14 out of 100 people died from not having enough food. I believe we can stop this problem. We can donate to local food pantries and even sit down with the people who are in charge of the government and convince them to spend more money on people that have little money or not any at all.

One local food pantry is located at 195 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520. I believe we can all help. Please help us accomplish the goal. Thank you.

Emma Neuhaus

Chester