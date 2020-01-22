Warwick Fire Police first annual raffle a huge success

The Warwick Fire Police would like to thank Larry’s Deli, CVS, the Warwick Farmers’ Market and everyone who participated in our first annual Great Pumpkin Payday fund raiser.

The raffle was a huge success, with a big winner almost every night of the month. We had 22 winners in total — one lucky Warwick resident won two nights in a row, and another lucky winner from Bloomingburg won the $750 grand prize on the last night of the raffle.

In total, the winning ticket holders won $3,250.

We'd also like to give a big shout-out to everyone in the community who supports the all-volunteer Warwick Fire Police throughout the year.

Whether we are directing traffic at a fire or motor vehicle accident, or assisting the police department with traffic flow and pedestrian crossings at large events such as the Halloween parade and Applefest, our primary goal is to help keep the public and all of the volunteer firefighters safe.

Your support and cooperation during emergency and non-emergency events are much appreciated.

We look forward to another Great Pumpkin Payday in 2020, and we wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.

Peggy Gavan

Warwick Fire Police