Warwick Applefest asks the community to ‘Support our Supporters’

As our community’s largest annual event, Warwick Applefest draws large crowds who enjoy the festival and patronize the businesses in our area.

Due to the cancellation of Applefest in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic, however, the festival’s many local organizations have lost two years of profits they normally make at the event.

In light of this situation, the Applefest organizing committee asks that you consider patronizing the local organizations that support Warwick Applefest each year:

Festival sponsors; Food vendors; Craft vendors; Non-profit organizations; Musicians and entertainers; Local Fire Departments; and other participating organizations that support the festival.

For easy reference, names of the supporting sponsors and local organizations may be found in the most recent Applefest brochure from 2019.

Looking forward to the next Warwick Applefest.

Louise Hutchison on behalf of the Warwick Applefest Committee