Voting Rights Act resistance

This is in response to the letter to the editor calling for Republican support for the two voting bills currently before Congress, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. These bills are NOT about voting rights and voter reform; they are actually about destroying our voting system and eliminating checks and balances. While proponents of the bills say they would increase voter rights, most voters would be horrified to find out what is actually in the bills.

Here are just some of the provisions. First, the bills would Federalize the voting system by allowing the Department of Justice to veto any changes to state voting laws, even those mandated by voter referendum. Second, the bills would minimize the requirement for voter ID. You are required to show a photo ID to board a plane; however, under the proposed laws, anyone could submit as little as a bank statement or utility bill to register to vote. In some states, you don’t even have to show a valid ID to vote.

Third, the bills greatly restrict the states being able to verify eligibility of voters. Fourth, the bills would require all states to have automatic voter registration so that, for example, if you go to the DMV to obtain a drivers license, you are automatically registered to vote. Since many states now allow non-citizen illegal immigrants to get a drivers license, they would be registered to vote and they can not be prosecuted for voting even though, as non-citizens, they are not allowed to vote.

Fifth, the bills mandate that states must allow paid political operatives to pick up absentee ballots, also called Ballot Harvesting, a prime source of voter fraud. The 2020 elections had the highest voter turnout in history, yet the Democrats desperately want to pass these bills before the 2022 elections so that they can maintain power unchecked in perpetuity. These bills will destroy any voting safety, security, and integrity protocols.

The Democrats used the filibuster over 327 times in 2020, and claimed that ending it would be a threat to Democracy; now they want to eliminate the filibuster to get these bills passed – that is hypocrisy.

Gordon Shehab

Chester