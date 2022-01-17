Village candidates announce collaboration

We are pleased to announce our shared run for the March 15 Village of Warwick elections. Incumbent Mayor Michael Newhard is running for re-election. Carly Foster and Tom McKnight are running for two open Trustee positions. The decision to combine our campaigns comes from our mutual confidence in each other. The Mayor and Trustees must collaborate and challenge each other to ensure effective local government. We work well together, we respect differences in opinion, and we share a common sense approach to problem solving.

Michael has grown to know Carly and Tom through their work on Village initiatives, both grass roots as well as on formal boards. Their love for our community is clear and he believes that they will bring new energy, professional skill, sensitivity and talent to Village government.

Carly Foster is a community planner by trade and key member of the Village Comprehensive Master Plan Committee. She is also a board member and volunteer of several local community organizations. Tom McKnight serves on the Village Planning Board and the Comprehensive Master Plan Committee. Tom also served as president of the Chester Public Library. By profession, Tom is a cybersecurity technology executive.

Our shared experience and interest in the success of the community will ensure our vibrant village is in good hands. We look forward to providing more information about our vision for the Village in the coming weeks.

Mayor Michael Newhard

Carly Foster

Tom McKnight