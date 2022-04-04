Ukraine event efforts

To the editor:

On March 29th, Angela Chermak, Becky Keenan, Maura Peddle, and Vanessa Holland hosted a fundraising event at Halligan’s Public House, 22 West Street, Warwick, to benefit UNICEF-Ukraine.

From 5:00-8:30 PM, 15% of all food and drink sales were donated to UNICEF-Ukraine, which helps ensure that Ukrainian children have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education, and protection.

The committee also sold lawn signs and bouquets of sunflowers; a percentage of each also benefited UNICEF-Ukraine. In total, $4,100 was raised and donated on behalf of the Warwick community. The donation was made online to UNICEF-Ukraine during a Facebook live video.

We want to thank the Warwick community for their support. We also wish to thank Karen and Brian Smith for hosting the event at Halligan’s Public House and generously donating 15% of the night’s total sales. We also want to thank Raven Lake Studios and Goals Design & Marketing for creating and designing the beautiful lawn signs. We want to thank Lisa, from Flowers By Lisa, for creating the beautiful sunflower bouquets and Keely Gould Blaikner for donating a custom-made Gnome which was raffled off at the event. We also want to thank Mary Keys for helping us all night at Halligan’s on March 29th.

Lastly, we want to thank the High School Interact Club and the Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society for helping to sell flags and pins (100% of those sales were also donated to UNICEF) and for accepting pre orders for signs and flowers.

This was a true community effort and we are so grateful for your support!

Vanessa Holland

Committee Head