Torpie: Who am I?

To the editor:

Going door to door to speak with the residents of the Village has been a great experience. One of the most common questions I get is, “who are you, and why are you running?” I am a father of three boys, 2, 4, and 9. I graduated magna cum laude from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. I am a self-made business owner with a Software Factory which employs 20+ software engineers, developers, designers, and project managers. I met my wife in South America while studying abroad. I stayed and lived there for a decade, raised a family, built my business, always intending to move back to the States.

We could have moved anywhere, but the Village of Warwick was my only choice. You can’t find this sort of value anywhere else. The history, the green open spaces, the preservation, the vibrant community, hospital, shops, the list goes on. But unfortunately, this sort of place is a dying relic in many ways, and I want to help preserve everything we love about the Village while addressing issues that face the entire Village.

I think we can all be proud of our main street, but I want to see the local government focus more on the back streets of the Village. The local government could also do a much better job communicating with business owners and residents. The lack of awareness about challenges facing the Village was shocking. I think government works best when we have a more informed community. I love the Village of Warwick, and I want to help make it an even better place to live and raise a family.

Brian Torpie