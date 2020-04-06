Dear Governor Cuomo:

As you continue to lead New York State through the ongoing pandemic, I write to you regarding two matters in need of your urgent attention:

Orange and Rockland counties are seeing an alarming increase in the number of positive Coronavirus tests in recent days; Rockland has the highest number of per capita positive tests in the state.

While New York’s PAUSE restrictions are essential to bending the curve and minimizing deaths, it has become abundantly clear that additional, significant enforcement measures are needed in our two counties’ hot spots.

I urge you to take any and all steps possible in coordination with local law enforcement to ensure residents in Orange and Rockland are adhering to the PAUSE directives. As you well know, this is a matter of life and death.

Second, as the virus continues to move north from New York City, Orange and Rockland counties need to be prepared with overflow beds. In Orange County, the Cornwall campus of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall, which many years ago used to operate as a fully - functioning hospital, is an ideal location for non-­Coronavirus beds. This will provide relief to the bed capacity at the hospital’s Newburgh campus which continues to treat Coronavirus patients.

Similarly, I support County Executive Ed Day’s call for a field hospital in Rockland County. Rockland Community College is one of many possible suitable locations to expand much-­needed capacity.

Thank you in advance for your urgent attention to these matters. I stand ready to fully support the implementation of these two undertakings within whatever means my office can offer.

Sincerely,

James Skoufis

Senator, 39th District