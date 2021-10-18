Thank you, Warwick

On behalf of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team, we would like to thank the citizens, businesses, organizations and officials of the Town of Warwick for their support and generosity in helping make the recent 11th Annual Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team Book Sale a fundraising success. For the past 12 years, members of the Chosun Leadership Team have partnered with the Warwick Lions Club and the Warwick Valley Rotary Club to host the Holiday Event for Local Families in Need. Known for their charitable efforts throughout the year, the Chosun Leadership Team, made up of young martial artists, was recognized by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club in 2019 for Outstanding Community Service.

Like so many popular local events, the Book Sale and the Holiday Party were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Committed to raising the necessary funds to purchase gifts and clothing for local families in need, the Chosun Leadership Team hosted a live-stream Facebook talent show to solicit donations. Their efforts combined with so many generous Warwick citizens and organizations, made it possible to distribute holiday gifts and essential items to many of our fellow Warwick residents during the 2020 holiday season.

In recognition for allowing the Chosun Taekwondo Academy to use the beautiful grounds of Lewis Park every year, we would like to thank the Warwick Historical Society. We would also like to show our appreciation to the following local merchants for donating raffle items: Etched in Time Engraving, Frank’s Pizza, Noble Pies, Newhard’s the Home Source, Franico’s Pizza, Peck’s Wine & Spirits, The Bellvale Market, Temperance Fit, The Helm, Emerald Point Restaurant and Rooster Tees. In addition, we would like to thank The Warwick Valley Farmers Market, The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, Leo Kaytes Ford, Guardian Self-Storage, Jenc’s Party Rentals and CVS Pharmacy. We are extremely grateful to Cathie Heimbach for bringing the Albert Wisner Public Library therapy dogs to delight our young visitors. Finally, we want to thank Claire Gabelmann, for initiating our affiliation with the Warwick Lions Club and members of the Warwick Lions Club and Warwick Valley Rotary Club for their ongoing dedication and selfless service to our community.

With gratitude,

Members and Directors of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy Leadership Team