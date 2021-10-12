Supporting the re-election of Warwick Town Justice Peter Bartlet

I have operated a local driving school in the Town of Warwick for many years and I have taught hundreds of individuals to drive.

Since we all rely upon our cars for everything we do, I am obviously concerned about not only teaching the basics about safe driving to my students, but I am also concerned about how others on the road handle this responsibility.

Road safety is simply a big issue for me and I know that it is an important issue shared by everyone who drives.

I am therefore supporting Peter Barlet for re-election as our Town Justice in Warwick because I know that safe driving is a big issue with Peter Barlet as well.

I say this since I can’t tell you how many times people have told me about their experiences in Town Court and how much time Judge Barlet spends with each individual to emphasize the importance of responsible driving.

I have also heard Peter Barlet speak about this issue throughout the community, and I know it makes a big difference with our youngest drivers who need to understand the power which is put under their control, or the more accomplished drivers who might benefit from a timely reminder.

The individual we select as our next Town Justice is the person responsible to set the tone for these discussions. We need individuals like Peter Barlet in these leadership positions for that reason.

I urge all of you to re-elect Judge Barlet to this important position on November 2, 2021.

Charles LaVerdi

Village of Florida