Supporting Peter Barlet more than a personal choice

My wife, Betty, and I write in support of Peter Barlet‘ s re-election as Warwick Town Justice.

For us, it is more than a simple personal choice. It’ s the way Peter Barlet handles the job as our Town Justice on an individual basis. One case at a time.

There is no agenda other than to listen to the patties and decide the issues according to the law and the facts.

Outside the Courtroom, Peter Barlet exhibits the kind of ded ic ated service that has always made the Town of Warwick a very special place to live.

As a volunteer firefighter , I witness that type of dedication and service each day, as men and women unselfishly drop everything they are doing in order to help their neighbors.

ln our mind , that dedication and that commitment to our community makes a difference. It sets the tone for all those who want to do the same. Peter Barlet continues the time honored tradition of leadership and service which has always distinguished the Town of Warwick .

Peter Barlet deserves to be re-elected.

Robert LoForese

Warwick