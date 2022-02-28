Supporting Lugene Maher

To the editor:

1- When someone lives in a place for almost 40 years, you can trust that they know the place.

2-When someone has 3 degrees including a Master’s and is head of business operations in a giant company, you can trust that they have the knowledge and the expertise.

3-When someone has volunteered in food pantries, Lions Club, Mother’s Cupboard, Backpack Snack Attack, you can trust that they have a good heart.

Lugene Maher is all the above and more, I trust that she will be the best to serve our beautiful village.

I encourage you to do our community a favor and vote for Lugene Maher to be a Trustee of the Village of Warwick.

Lugene Maher, is someone who you can trust.

Kindest Regards,

Tamer M Mohamed