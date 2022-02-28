x
Supporting Lugene Maher

| 28 Feb 2022 | 07:58

    To the editor:

    1- When someone lives in a place for almost 40 years, you can trust that they know the place.

    2-When someone has 3 degrees including a Master’s and is head of business operations in a giant company, you can trust that they have the knowledge and the expertise.

    3-When someone has volunteered in food pantries, Lions Club, Mother’s Cupboard, Backpack Snack Attack, you can trust that they have a good heart.

    Lugene Maher is all the above and more, I trust that she will be the best to serve our beautiful village.

    I encourage you to do our community a favor and vote for Lugene Maher to be a Trustee of the Village of Warwick.

    Lugene Maher, is someone who you can trust.

    Kindest Regards,

    Tamer M Mohamed